Adipurush: Cast, Release Date, Budget, Plot; All You Need To Know About Prabhas Starrer

Adipurush's trailer will release in a few hours. The film is directed by filmmaker Om Raut. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, and Rajesh Mohanan. Ahead of the trailer release, here's everything you need to know about the film.

Adipurush: Plot

Adipurush is based on the Hindu Mythological epic Ramayana, which happened roughly 7000 years ago. The film follows the journey of Lord Ram to Lanka along with Lord Hanuman and his army in his attempt to save Goddess Sita from Ravana. Ravana, the demon king of Lanka abducted Goddess Sita when Lord Ram went hunting, leaving his wife alone. The film with the tagline "Celebrating the Good over Evil' will show Lord Ram's journey to rescue Janaki.

Adipurush: The Cast

Adipurush stars several prominent celebrities including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan among others. Prabhas will be portraying the role of Lord Ram. While Kriti is essaying the role of Janaki, Saif will play the role of Lankesh Ravana. Apart from him, the movie also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. The other cast members include Vatsal Sheth, Rayhan Kadar, Prashant Kumar, and Gaurav Pandya among others.

Adipurush: Budget

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar, producer of Adipurush said that the film is made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore, excluding the budget allotted for print and promotion. The producer also confirmed that they will optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing as the opening will be "giant with housefull board across." Reportedly, an additional budget of Rs. 100 crore was increased owing to the correction of the film's 'offensive' VFX and visual effects. If reports are to be believed, the total budget of the film is over Rs.600 crores.

Adipurush: Release date

Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres on June 16. The film wrapped up its shooting in November 2021. The film was postponed twice. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on August 11 in 2021. After the postponement, it was scheduled to be released on January 12 this year, but later got delayed. Aside from this, the film is all set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival in the Escape from Tribeca section on June 13, followed by a theatrical worldwide release on June 16.