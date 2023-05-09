Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Trailer To Release TODAY

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of the Adipurush trailer. The makers are all set to unveil it in Mumbai at a grand event today (May 9), which will be attended by the Adipurush stars, director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar. On Monday, the team flew down to Hyderabad and treated Prabhas' fans to the trailer. Reportedly, the Adipurush trailer is over three minutes long and will be launched globally in 70 countries.

All about Adipurush

Helmed by Om Raut, the movie is based on Ramayan. In the film, Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Ram, Kriti as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The mythological drama also stars Sunny Singh as Lazman and Devdatta Gajanan Nage as Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush's music is composed by hit duo Ajay–Atul. Ahead of the release, the film will premiere at the Tribeca Festival in the Escape From Tribeca section on June 13 in New York. Prabhas shared a poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Looking forward to Adipurush being premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 13th."

Adipurush's Hyderabad screening

On Monday, Prabhas treated his fans to an early trailer launch in Hyderabad. For the event, he opted for a simple white kurta-pyjama set, while Kriti looked beautiful in a traditional ensemble. Several videos have been doing the rounds on social media platforms that show Prabhas greeting his fans with a "Jai Shri Ram" chant. Soon after he utters the words, the audience screams in unison, "Jai Shri Ram".

Check out the scenes from the event shared by the official Instagram handle of Adipurush. "After the Fan preview... the world gets ready to witness the #AdipurushTrailer at 1:53 PM tomorrow, 9th May on T-Series Official YouTube channel! Adipurush in cinemas on June 16! Jai Shri Ram.," read the caption.

Adipurush will hit the theatres on June 16. The movie will release in two regional languages - Hindi and Telugu. Om Raut's film is backed by T-Series and Retrophiles.