Adipurush Effect? Nag Ashwin Reviews Audience Feedback To Kalki 2898 AD Teaser VFX

Nag Ashwin and team Kalki 2898 AD launched the much-anticipated teaser of the upcoming film at the San Diego Comic Con. Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and the director were joined virtually by Amitabh Bachchan at the event. Even as the teaser has received a positive reaction on social media, Nag Ashwin is taking into consideration the inputs of the viewers.

3 things you need to know

Kalki 2898 AD is said to be a sci-fi film with mythological elements.

Nag Ashwin reportedly plans on turning it into a 2-part film.

The pan-India film also stars Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Nag Ashwin takes audience feedback

In an Instagram stories update, producer Priyanka Dutt shared Nag Ashwin was seen checking the VFX reviews for the first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD. The team is taking into consideration the audience’s response. This goes on to show that Nag Ashwin is putting in every effort possible to make the VFX-heavy film stand out visually.

The teaser review strategy has to be seen in the light of Prabhas starrer Adipurush being criticised for its below-par VFX work. The movie also starred Prabhas and fared below expectations at the box office.

Nag Ashwin's vision for Kalki 2898 AD

According to makers, Kalki 2898 AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema and offer them “unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience”.

It is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages. However, reports have suggested that the movie may be delayed till Summer next year.