Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Locks New Release Date For Prabhas Starrer?

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated pan-India films coming out. After the first glimpse of the film was revealed, the praise for the Nag Ashwin's directorial has been unanimous.

The Newsmakers

When the first look posters of Kalki 2898 AD were unveiled, they failed to generate the expected excitement among the audience. Prabhas was mockingly referred to as "Sasta Iron Man" due to the resemblance of his character's suit to the popular Marvel superhero Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, faced harsh criticism for her photoshoot-like look, which some claimed was not in line with the film's futuristic theme. Furthermore, fans accused the film of being a rip-off of the Hollywood hit Dune, which further fueled negativity around the project.

(Kalki 2898 AD was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 12 next year | Image: YouTube screengrab)

Following the grand teaser launch at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), rumours started circulating that the film's release date will be postponed. Initially scheduled to hit theaters on January 12, 2024, reports suggested that the new proposed release date would be May 9.

Who is saying what?

According to 123 telugu.com, one of the film's producers, Ashwini Dutt prefers May 9 as the release date of Kalki 2898 AD as it is special to him.

His films Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari and Mahanati were released on that date and turned out to be superhits. Additionally, it is reported that sci-fi flick requires extensive VFX work, which has led the team to consider pushing the release date further to ensure a visually impressive final product.

(Reportedly, the film is set in a dystopian world during the Kalyug (Age of Darkness) and includes elements of World War 3 | Image: Twitter)

The film's director, Nag Ashwin, clarified that Kalki 2898 AD is deeply rooted in Indian mythology and culture, despite its futuristic setting. Drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata and the tenth Avatar of Vishnu, the movie reportedly weaves a story set in a dystopian world during the Kalyug (Age of Darkness) and includes elements of a possible World War III.

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan reportedly plays Ashwatthama, a pivotal character from the Mahabharata, while Prabhas portrays a modernised version of Karna, another iconic figure from the epic.

Meanwhile...

Kalki 2898 AD isn't the only high-profile project to face setbacks due to unfavorable first impressions. Prabhas' film Adipurush had a similar experience when it was released earlier this year.

