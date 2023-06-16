Adipurush Fans Pray At 'Lord Hanuman' Seat In Theatres, Deck It Up With Garlands

Ahead of its release, Adipurush team had announced that one seat in cinema halls would be reserved for 'Lord Hanuman'. Now, as the highly anticipated film starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon finally made its way to the big screens, the image of the reserved seat has gone viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush is running to packed halls after its release on June 16.

Visuals of viewers praying at the reserved seat have surfaced online.

In Adipurush, Devdatta Nage plays Lord Hanuman.

The tribute: Adipurush fans' heartfelt gesture for Lord Hanuman

On the day of the film's release, an image has began circulating widely on Twitter. It showed decorated seat reserved for Lord Hanuman in theatres that were playing Adipurush. The viewers had placed a framed photo of Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, accompanied it with flower petals and also put a garland over it.

The tribute quickly went viral on social media platforms, with netizens commending the Adipurush team for their thoughtful gesture. In another video, a woman could be seen bringing an idol of Lord Hanuman for its 'staphana' in the reserved seat.

('Hanuman's Seat' In Theatres Goes Viral | Image: @Chrissuccess/Twitter)

Adipurush team debunks rumours on ticket pricing

Earlier in the week, there were reports suggesting that the tickets for the seats adjacent to the designated Lord Hanuman seat would be sold at higher prices. However, T-series, the production house backing Adipurush, promptly debunked these rumours. They issued a clarification to put an end to the speculation.

In a note shared on social media, they stated that there would be no difference in ticket prices for seats near to the reserved seat for Lord Hanuman. In the movie, Devdatta Nage plays the role of Hanuman.

Adipurush, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, is touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood films. It has reportedly been made on a budge of Rs 500 crore. The movie has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.