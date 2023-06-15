Will Prabhas' Adipurush Be A Gamechanger For The Mythology Genre?

Why you're reading this: Adipurush's team is eagerly preparing to unveil the film to the audiences on June 16, offering a grand stage for a mythological tale to come alive in cinemas after many years. However, the question remains: will this movie pave the way for more films in the same genre?

3 things you need to know:

Industry trackers Ramesh Bala and Sumit Kadel share their views

Adipurush’s star cast includes actors like Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Mythological tales will always be people's favourite

'The audiences thirst for mythology is insatiable'

In a discussion with Mugdha Kapoor from Republic Media Network, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala and film trade analyst Sumit Kadel analyse the implications of this high-profile film for future projects.

Despite the repeated retelling of these legendary narratives through various mediums, Bala believes that there will always be a demand for this genre. He elaborates, "People who are religious and have strong family values may have seen these stories on screen before. However, they would still want to take their children to the theaters to showcase our country's culture."

(Mythological dramas will never lose their essence | Image: UV Creations)

Echoing similar sentiments, Kadel adds, "Movies like these thrive on devotion and sentiment. Regardless of the quality of visual effects, people will flock to watch Ramayana. In the past 4-5 years, audiences have embraced sentimental experiences at the theater. Films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story have attracted viewers due to their religious storylines. Such elements will consistently work in favor of the filmmakers."

'Adipurush's box office performance is the key'

Since these stories hold significant sentimental value for people, there is a demand for them. However, producing epics on such a grand scale is not within every filmmaker's reach. Bala explains, "If Adipurush turns out to be a blockbuster, it could ignite a revival in this genre. The fate of the genre ultimately rests on the reception of this film at the box office."

Adding to this, Kadel states, "If Adipurush succeeds, we can expect a Mahabharat adaptation in the near future. Nevertheless, the budgetary constraints associated with such films pose a major challenge. If Adipurush performs well at the box office and recovers its production costs, it will instill confidence that creating such a film with a pan-Indian star is indeed feasible."

(Farzana Patowari has also contributed to the story)