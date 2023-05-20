Adipurush: Jai Shri Ram Track From Prabhas Starrer Is A Treat For The Masses

The entire cast of Adipurush is gearing up for its release. Recently, composer duo Ajay and Atul performed the film's track Jai Shri Ram with a live orchestra in Mumbai. This marked the worldwide launch of the already-popular track.

The orchestra consisted of more than 30 chorus singers. The artists managed to give the real feel of the devotional song Jai Shri Ram. A day ago, it was revealed that the team of Adipurush has planned a grand launch for the song. A source said, "The entire team of Adipurush believes that the soul of the film rests in Jai Shri Ram. It’s a song that will resonate with the audience for generations to come by. Jai Shri Ram spreads positivity and has been created with a lot of devotion by Ajay Atul Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut." The source also shared that they didn't want to follow the general norm of screening the song for the fans and media so they decided to launch it in the medium of a live performance.

And the preparation for the song launch has begun!🔥



Ajay-Atul live performance begins soon 😍#JaiShriRam Full song out today 🙏

Stay tuned! #AdipurushOnJune16 pic.twitter.com/flF98xQIfX — T-Series (@TSeries) May 20, 2023

The song features Prabhas as Lord Ram and does justice to his grand reel image. It also features glimpses of Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The was first heard in the Adipurush teaser release last year.

More about Adipurush

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan among others in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 this year.

The storyline is based on Ramayan, which roughly took place around 7000 years ago. It follows the journey of Lord Ram to Lanka to rescue his wife Goddess Sita from Ravana's captivity. Before the grand release, the movie will premiere at the New York Tribeca Festival on June 13. Reportedly, Raut's directorial is slated to release over 4300 screens.