Adipurush Makers To Launch Jai Shri Ram Song On May 20, Ajay-Atul To Perform Live

Ajay and Atul will be performing Adipurush track Jai Shri Ram with a grand live orchestra in Mumbai as makers launch the single worldwide.

Anjali Negi
Adipurush is less than a month away from release and the makers are going all out to generate the buzz. For their latest promotional endeavour, composer duo Ajay and Atul will be performing the film’s track Jai Shri Ram with a live orchestra in Mumbai. The orchestra, which will consist of 30 plus chorus singers, shall mark the worldwide launch of this already popular track.

Shedding more light on the making of the song Jai Shri Ram, sources said, “The entire team of Adipurush believes that the soul of the film rests in Jai Shri Ram. It’s a song that will resonate with the audience for generations to come by. Jai Shri Ram spreads positivity and has been created with a lot of devotion by Ajay Atul Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut." The source further added that the team has planned a unique launch for the song at a grand event in Mumbai.

The source highlighted that "Contrary to the general norm of screening the song for the fans and media, this time around, it will be launched in the medium of a live performance". Ajay Atul will perform Jai Shri Ram live in Mumbai. They will perform with a team of 30 plus chorus singers. 

More about Adipurush

Adipurush is eyeing a June 16 release this year. The film takes place roughly 7000 years ago, and follows the journey of Lord Ram to Lanka, to save his wife Goddess Sita, from Ravana's captivity. It stars Prabhas in the role of Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

Prior to its India-wide release, the film will premiere at the New York Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. Adipurush is reportedly slated to release over 4300 screens and will also release in two regional languages, namely Hindi and Telugu. Anticipation rides high on the release of the film, especially among fans of Prabhas.

