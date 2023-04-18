Prabhas Starrer Adipurush To Have Its World Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival In New York

Prabhas starrer Adipurush will have its premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The film festival will run from June 7-18. Ahead of its worldwide release on June 16, the Om Raut directorial will premiere in New York amid much anticipation and fanfare. The news was shared online by the makers, with a poster of Prabhas as Lord Ram.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news of Adipurush premiere at Tribeca 2023 and wrote, "PRABHAS: ‘ADIPURUSH’ TO PREMIERE AT TRIBECA FESTIVAL ON 13 JUNE… #Adipurush will have its World Premiere in #NewYork on 13 June 2023… The movie will release in #India and international markets three days later, on 16 June 2023. #Prabhas (sic)."

Adipurush is produced by T-Series and also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. It is the modern day adaptation of Ramayana. While Prabhas plays the role of Lord Rama, Kriti essays Sita, Sunny Singh will be paying the role of Laxman, the younger brother of Rama. Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh in the movie.