Adipurush Shri Ram Traversed Through Bharat, Traces Of His Voyage Exist Till Date

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is making headlines even before its release. The trailer of the film released Tuesday in 70 countries around the world. The film is said to have been made with tastes of the new-age, global audience in mind. It depicts the life journey of Lord Rama, the Adipurush. Lord Rama was incarnated 7,000 years ago. Even after thousands of years, signs of the Adipurush's life and times in exile are still present.

Here' are some such places:

#1. Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Lord Shri Ram was born in Ayodhya, one of the oldest cities of Uttar Pradesh which is situated on the banks of river Saryu. It is one of the biggest centers of faith for the devotees of Ram from all over the world. There is an influx of devotees here throughout the year. After a long struggle, the grand temple of Ramlala is being rebuilt at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

#2. Shringverpur Teerth, Prayagraj

Shringverpur, about 20 kilometers away from Prayagraj, still exists today. This was the kingdom of Nishadraj Guhya. It was here that the Lord crossed the Ganges by boat. The poignant description of the meeting and separation of Lord Shriram and Nishadraj will make anyone cry. Shringverpur is currently known as Singaur.

#3. Ram Gaya Ghat Vindhyachal, Uttar Pradesh

Vindhyachal Dham is famous for Siddhapeeth. People have a belief that obeisance is offered to the ancestors here during the period of Pitrupaksha. It has also been recognised as 'Chhota Gaya' (Mini Gaya). Lord Shri Ram along with Mata Janaki and Laxman had performed the tarpan of his other forefathers at Ram Ghat in Vindhyachal.

#4. Sita Kohbar, Mirzapur

Located on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in Mirzapur district, this place is not very famous, but the local people associate it with Lord Shri Ram. Some cave paintings in Drummondganj are very famous. This is called Sita's Kohbar (Place where one’s ancestral deity is placed and worshipped on auspicious ocassions). It is believed that Lord Shri Ram stayed here during his exile and Janaki Mata carved pictures on the stones with her own hands.

#5. Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh

Chitrakoot Dham is an ancient pilgrimage center. It was here that Lord Rama spent a long time during his 14 years of exile with Mother Sita and his younger brother Lakshmana. It was here that his brother Bharat had reached from Ayodhya to pacify the Lord. It was here that God was informed about the demise of father Dasharatha.



#5. Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh

Chitrakoot Dham is one of the ancient pilgrimage centers. It was here that Lord Rama spent a long time during his 14 years of exile with Mother Sita and his younger brother Lakshmana. It was here that his brother Bharat had reached from Ayodhya to pacify the Lord. It was here that God was informed about the demise of father Dasharatha.



#6. Satna, Madhya Pradesh

There was an ashram of sage Atri in Satna near Chitrakoot. It was here that Anusuiya was saved by God. There is also a place named 'Ramvan' in Satna where the Lord stayed.

#7. Dandakaranya (Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra)

Chhattisgarh is closely associated with Lord Ram. Here was his Nanihal i.e. his mother Kaushalya's maternal home. It is believed that the Lord had spent some time in present-day Chhattisgarh during his exile in the forest. Dandakaranya falls in the areas of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra. Many places related to Bhagwan Ram are like pilgrimage here even today.

#8. Panchvati (Maharashtra)

Lord Shri Ram had also visited the hermitage of Agastya Muni during his exile in the forest. This ashram is in the Panchavati area of ​​Nashik. Laxman cut off Shurpanakha's nose here. It was here that Lord Rama killed Khar and Dushan. Panchavati is the most important juncture in Ramkatha.

#9. Sarvatirtha (Maharashtra)

Sarvatheertha is situated in Maharashtra. It is located in Taked village, 56 km from Nashik. It is believed that Ravana abducted Mata Janaki by deceit from around this area.

#10. Parnashala

Parnashala is present in Khammam district in present-day Andhra Pradesh. Some believe that Janaki was abducted here.

#11. Kishkindha, Karnataka

According to beliefs, Shri Ram met Lord Hanuman for the first time in Anagundi village of Karnataka. A beautiful temple of Hanuman's mother Anjana Devi is also situated nearby on a mountain. Anagundi village was called Kishkindha in ancient times. Scenes described in Valmiki Ramayana are seen here. Saathi, Bali's store, Anjana mountain, Virupaksha temple, Kodandaram temple, Matang hill are the places of interest here.

#12. Shabri's Ashram (Kerala)

After abducting Sita, Lord Rama had reached Rishyamook mountain. He also stayed at the Shabri Ashram which is present in present day’s Kerala. Shabri was a Bhilani by caste. This Jabagh in Kerala is famous as 'Sabarimala Temple' pilgrimage.

#13.Kodikarai (Tamil Nadu)

This place is in Tamil Nadu. In search of Sita, Lord Shri Ram had reached here with his army along with Hanuman and Sugriva, but the sea here was so big that it was difficult to cross it. After staying for a few days, Ram left for Rameswaram from here.

#13. Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu)

Rameshwaram is in Tamil Nadu. Lord Shiva had established his lingam here, which is considered to be one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

#14. Dhanushkodi (Tamil Nadu)

After stopping at Rameshwaram, the Lord found Dhanushkodi as the best place to enter Lanka. It is the shortest sea border between India and Lanka. Here, with the help of Nal and Neel, a bridge was built on the sea, which is famous as Ramsetu.

