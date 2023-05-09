Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Made On A Whopping Budget Of ₹500 Crore?

Adipurush, the highly anticipated film, has been making waves in the Indian film industry ever since its announcement. Starring Prabhas in the lead role of Lord Rama, the movie aims to present a modern-day retelling of the epic Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film promises to be an epic mythological saga, captivating audiences with its larger-than-life visuals and gripping storyline. With the release date drawing closer, the much-awaited budget details have been reportedly unveiled.

Adipurush Trailer is set to release online on May 9th, 2023. Fans of the Indian mythology and cinema have been eagerly waiting to witness this magnum opus. The film revolves around the classic tale of the triumph of good over evil, as it retells the iconic story of Lord Rama and his legendary battle against the demon king, Ravana.

One aspect of Adipurush that has been generating excitement is its budget. Although there is no official confirmation regarding the film's budget, speculation has been rampant on social media platforms. According to a tweet by UAE-based critic Umair Sandhu, Adipurush is rumoured to have been made on a staggering budget of Rs 500 crore. Furthermore, it is speculated that Prabhas, given his immense popularity and pan-India appeal, has received a remuneration of Rs 100 crore for his portrayal of Lord Rama.

Producer Bhushan Kumar also shed some light on the film's budget, confirming it to be one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar revealed that Adipurush was made with a budget of Rs 550 crore, out of which Rs 20 crore was allocated for prints and advertising, while the remaining Rs 530 crore was dedicated to production.

Adipurush Cast's remuneration

In addition to Prabhas, the film features a star-studded cast, including Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Kriti Sanon as Sita aka Janaki, and other talented actors such as Sunny Singh, Vastal Seth, Devadatta Nage, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal. Reportedly, the actors have also received substantial remuneration for their roles, with Prabhas reportedly taking home Rs 150 crore, Saif Ali Khan earning Rs 11 crore, and Kriti Sanon receiving Rs 5 crore.

With a budget of this magnitude, Adipurush is expected to deliver a visual extravaganza, supported by cutting-edge VFX technology. The film is projected to premiere on over 4,300 screens worldwide, including 4,000 screens in India and 300 screens in overseas countries. As fans eagerly anticipate the trailer release of Adipurush, excitement is building around this grand cinematic venture. The film's massive budget and star-studded cast have already placed it among the most highly anticipated projects in Indian cinema, promising a visual spectacle that will captivate audiences upon its release.