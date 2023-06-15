Adipurush Ticket Prices Soar Amid Huge Demand, Prabhas' Film Sold Out Over 1st Weekend

Why you’re reading this: Prabhas starrer Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres on June 16. There is immense buzz across India ahead of its release. Meanwhile, Adipurush has registered good advance bookings and most of the shows over the weekend have been sold out.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The film is set set roughly 7000 years ago and tells the story of Ram's journey to Lanka to save his wife, Goddess Sita from Ravana's captivity.

It will be released in five languages, namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Adipurush tickets selling from Rs 75 to Rs 2200

Due to the high demand, Adipurush ticket prices have been hiked. According to BookMyShow, a movie ticket costs Rs 2200 at PVR Directors Cut for the 2D Hindi version of the movie. In addition, Delhi's PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka is also charging Rs 2000 per seat, and the shows are already housefull.

(Screenshot of Adipurush's ticket prices | Image: BookMyShow)

However, tickets are also available at cheaper rates. Middle and front row seats at Delhi's Amba Cinema are priced at Rs 75. Similarly, Adipurush passes are available at Liberty Cinema in Karol Bagh for Rs 85 and upwards. In Delhi and other cities, the weekend shows are sold out. Talking about Mumbai, tickets for shows at Maison PVR Madison Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive and BKC are available for Rs 2000. Prices are similar in Kolkata and Bangalore. However, tickets in Chennai and Hyderabad are more affordable.

Trade experts predict great start for Adipurush at box office

As per PTI, Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, is eying a bumper opening at the box office with trade experts predicting the film could do a business of more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day and comparing its pre-release buzz to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. The multilingual film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, will release in 3D across the globe this Friday.