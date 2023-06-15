Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes Adipurush Team 'chartbuster Success'

Why you're reading this: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis wished director Om Raut and the team of Adipurush success ahead of its June 16 release. The movie has generated immense excitement before it hits the big screens on Friday. Adipurush is the modern-day adaptation of Ramayana.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Ram and Sita.

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of antagonist Lankesh in it.

The pan-India film is eyeing a massive opening at the box office.

Maharashtra Deputy CM wishes luck to team Adipurush

In a post shared by Devendra Fadnavis, he could bee watching the trailer of Adipurush on a desktop. He wished the team 'a chartbuster success'. Fadnavis wrote in the caption, "May the #ADIPURUSH Prabhu Shri Ram bless the much awaited film ‘Adipurush’ based on MaryadaPurshottam Prabhu Shri Ram’s life. Wishing the directors, producers and team #Adipurush a chartbuster success!"

(Devendra Fadnavis wishes team of Adipursh good luck ahead of release | Image: Devendra Fadnavis/Instagram)

His tweet came a couple of days before the film's release in India and worldwide. Trade analysts are predicting a bumper opening for the film, with early estimates suggesting that it could very well collect Rs 200 crore in its opening weekend.

Adipurush eyeing huge opening in India and abroad

The big-budget multilingual film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, will release in 3D across the globe this Friday. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan. Apart from the universal nature of the subject and its appeal among the audience across India, the film's box office business will also receive a boost due to Prabhas' popularity in the Southern states.

