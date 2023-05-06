Adipurush Trailer To Launch In 70 Countries, Prabhas Starrer Gets New Poster

The makers of Adipurush recently dropped a new poster featuring Prabhas. It was also revealed that the trailer, which is scheduled to be released on May 9, will launch across 70 countries. The worldwide trailer launch will be a global event.

In the new poster, Prabhas could be seen in his Lord Ram avatar. He was seen wearing an orange dhoti and held a bow and arrow in his hand. At the tip of the arrow, there was lighting and behind Prabhas, there were flames. Adipurush director Om Raut shared the poster on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Jai Shri Ram. Trailer releasing on 9th May 2023."

PRABHAS - ‘ADIPURUSH’: TRAILER LAUNCH ACROSS 70 COUNTRIES… Team #Adipurush will launch the much-awaited trailer on 9 May 2023 in #India as well as in *cinemas* across 70 countries, making it a global event.#Adipurush arrives in *cinemas* on 16 June 2023… #NewPoster…… pic.twitter.com/WIvsmb0Dis — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2023

More about Adipurush

Adipurush follows the journey of Lord Ram to Lanka in his attempt to save Goddess Sita from Ravana's captivity. The movie is based on the mythological epic Ramayana, which took place roughly around 7000 years ago. The film features Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the antagonist.

About Adipurush trailer launch

As per reports, Adipurush trailer will be revealed in Hyderabad on May 8 at a special event for Prabhas' fans. It will be shown to the audience in 3D. This will be followed by a launch event in Mumbai, which will be attended by Prabahs, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut and other cast members. "It’s approximately 3-minute-long trailer that will take the audience into the world of Ramayana,” revealed a source close to the development, as per Pinkvilla.