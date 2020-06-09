Aditi Rao Hydari Wants To Do 'massy' Movies; Says 'I Don't Always Get Them Offered'

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Mysskin's Psycho, in her recent interaction with an online portal, expressed her disappointment over not getting enough offers of massy entertainers. She said that directors do not approach her with massy entertainers as they feel she will be interested in working in women-centric films. Though she loves working in woman-centric and content-driven films, however, she also loves commercial cinema, she exclaimed.

Aditi Rao Hydari also exclaimed that she does not categorise movies as mainstream or art, and revealed that she wants to do both commercial and offbeat cinema. Aditi Rao Hydari, who has been seen in South Indian films more than often, said she did not consciously decide to do more films down south. She also recalled how after her first Tamil movie- Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai, there was a slump in her career. However, it was Mani Ratnam's gangster-drama Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018) that changed things for Aditi Rao Hydari, who now has a slew of movies in her kitty.

Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in a slew of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies. She has Naranipuzha Shanavas' Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujathayum in post-production. The movie marks the return of Aditi Rao Hydari to Mollywood after her debut movie- Prajapathi. Besides the upcomer, Aditi Rao Hydari has a Telugu movie and a Tamil movie with Nani and Dulquer Salmaan respectively. In the interview, the actor also expressed her desire to do a Hindi film.

Further in the interview, Aditi talked about her mentor Mani Ratnam, with whom she has worked in movies like Kaatru Veliyidai and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Aditi Rao Hydari said that it is addictive to work with him. She further added that working on a Mani Ratnam set has been life-changing in many ways.

When asked to expand on the lessons she has learned by working with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mani Ratnam, and Mysskin, she said that she learned to work in a team. She revealed that with directors like Mani Ratnam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Mysskin there is no hierarchy on the sets as everyone was working as a team towards the same goal. She further exclaimed that when everyone works towards one goal there is infectious energy on set.

