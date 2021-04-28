Aditi Rao Hydari Was First Noticed By THIS Director During A Dance Performance

Aditi Rao Hydari is popularly known for her films like London, Paris, New York, The Girl on the Train and Wazir. The actor made her debut in the Malayalam film with Prajapati. However, she first worked in Sharada Ramanathan's Sringaram which released much later. Did you know the actor was first noticed by the director during a dance performance? Here's everything you need to know about Aditi Rao Hydari's movies in her initial acting career.

Aditi Rao Hydari was first noticed by Sharada Ramanathan during a dance performance

Aditi was a Bharatnatyam dancer who started working as a part of Leela Samson's dance group Spanda. She taught students and travelled while performing at various events with the group. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sharada Ramanathan stated that she spotted Aditi during a dance performance at a conference. She was impressed by her vulnerable and fresh face and thought that she resembled dancer Shobana. Aditi was then seen playing the role of devadasi who was a temple dancer in the 19th century in the film Sringaram. The film screened at various film festivals in 2005 and 2006 and received critical acclamation. The film was finally out in 2007 having a limited theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Aditi completed her film Prajapathi which released in 2006 marking her debut role. The actor was seen alongside Mammootty. In Prajapathi, Aditi was seen playing an orphan girl named Savithri who falls in love with Mammootty's character.

More Aditi Rao Hydari's trivia

Aditi went on to make her Bollywood debut with Delhi 6 directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. Rakesh was impressed by her role in Sringaram after which he offered her the role of an unmarried woman named Rama who is frowned upon by the society she is staying in. She played a supporting character in several Bollywood films like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Dhobi Ghat and Rockstar until London, Paris, New York where she played the lead role of Lalitha Krishnan. Aditi Rao Hydari's movies like Guddu Rangeela, Padmaavat, Kaatru Veliyidai and Sammohanam garnered her immense popularity.

Aditi was last seen in Netflix original anthology film Ajeeb Dastaans and The Girl on the Train. She played a married Brahmin woman named Priya Sharma in Ajeeb Dastaans and an emotionally disturbed woman named Nusrat John in The Girl on the Train. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika and the Bilingual film Maha Samudram.

