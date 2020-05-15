Aditi Rao Hydari's Second Malayalam Movie 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Begins Post-production

Vijay Babu, the producer of Sufiyum Sujathayum, recently took to his social media to announce that the Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer will begin its post-production works soon. The movie wrapped up in the last week of February. However, due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the authorities, the entertainment industry had to stop all their production work.

On Thursday, producer of Sufiyum Sujathayum Vijay Babu took to his social media to pen a message and reveal that the Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer will soon begin post-production. Vijay Babu in the social media post talked about the catastrophe that has hit the world and also threw light on the struggles of daily wage earners in cinema. He also said that with the post-production of Sufiyum Sujathayam, he and his production house aims to alleviate the struggles of technicians and daily wage earners in cinema. He lastly said, "We are starting the post-production work of our recently shot film Sufiyum Sujathayam."

Sufiyum Sujathayam, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead is an intense love story that travels through time. The upcoming movie is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of Karie fame. Sufiyum Sujathayam is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House.

In an old interview, producer Vijay Babu revealed that it took three years to find a leading lady opposite Jayasurya in the upcoming film. However, the producer sounded elated to cast Aditi Rao Hydari as Sujatha, wife of Jayasurya's character in the movie. Further in the interview, Babu revealed that Aditi is essaying the role of Kathak dancer in the upcomer.

Meanwhile, Sufiyum Sujathayum cast also includes Siddique, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijay Babu, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Pattambi, Kalaranjini and Navas Vallikkunnu in supporting roles. The Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer was supposed to release in the first half of 2020. However, the movie seems to be pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

