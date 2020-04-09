Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals The Reason Why She Has Not Worked With Thalapathy Vijay Yet

On Thursday, Aditi Rao Hydari took to Twitter and hosted a QnA session for all her fans. From her favourite movie to her favourite director, fans had a lot of interesting questions for the actor. During the course of the session, a fan of Aditi Rao Hydari asked her about teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay for a film to which the actor had an interesting reply. She said that fans would have to ask Thalapathy Vijay the reason for not working with her. With Aditi's reply, it seems like the Psycho actor is keen on working with Thalapathy Vijay.

Glimpses of Aditi Rao Hydari's QnA chat with fans:

When will you act with #ThalapathyVijay — Actor Vijay Veriyans (@Vignesh00315394) April 7, 2020

@aditiraohydari If you had a superpower,what would you want it to be? #AskAditi — Santhosh Pandian (@Santhosh_1312) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari interacted with the fans on the occasion of her Tamil film- Kaatru Veliyidai completing three years. The movie that had Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi in the lead narrates the tale of love amid the Kargil war. Released in 2017, the Mani Ratnam directorial was not a box-office success, however, with years the movie has turned into a cult-classic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari is gearing up for her next release, The Girl On The Train. The movie, starring Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, is expected to hit the marquee soon. The movie is reported to be the remake of 2016's Hollywood thriller of the same name.

Besides the upcomer, Aditi has a slew of South Indian films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti's V and Naranipuzha Shanavas's Soofiyum Sujathayum. She is also signed for choreographer Brindha's directorial debut. The movie, titled Aye Sinamika, also features Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan.

