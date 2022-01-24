Last Updated:

Adivi Sesh-Saiee Manjrekar's 'Major' Release Postponed Due To COVID Surge

Adivi Sesh will soon be seen in Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic titled 'Major', whose release has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 situation.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Adivi Sesh

Image: Instagram/@majorthefilm


Adivi Sesh will soon be seen in Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic titled Major, which was meant to release on February 11, 2022. However, the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the country has forced the makers of the film to postpone its release and they released a statement informing viewers of the same. They promised that a new release date would be announced as soon as possible.

Adivi Sesh's Major release postponed

The makers of the upcoming film took to their official social media handles and announced that the release of the film has been postponed owing to the pandemic. The statement mentioned that the film is 'made for India' and will only release when the COVID-19 situation across the country improves. The statement was captioned, "The release of #MajorTheFilm stands postponed owing to the pandemic. The new release date would be announced at the earliest possible time." It read,

"Given the current situation and restrictions in various parts of the country, the release of Major stands postponed. Major is a film made for India, and we will release it only when the situation improves across the country. Till then, please take care of yourselves and stay safe."

Have a look at the statement here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Major (@majorthefilm)

Adivi Sesh often takes to his social media account to share glimpses from the sets of the film and also fills his fans in on important announcements about the movie. The upcoming film will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. It will be based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a martyr, who will be played by Sesh in the film. Unnikrishnan was the team commander of the 51 Special Action Group, that faced the terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on November 26, 2008. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his team rescued several hostages and brought a number of individuals to safety during the horrific incident that shook the city.

READ | Adivi Sesh shares unseen 'black and white' picture from his younger days in California

The actor recently marked the thirteenth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks and paid his respects to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Mumbai. He wrote, "At the #mumbaipolice memorial for the #martyrs of 26/11 CP office. Mumbai." He also shared another post and paid tribute to the 'brave heroes who fought for our country on that dark day.'

READ | 'Major': Adivi Sesh starrer patriotic film's release postponed, makers issue statement
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Image: Instagram/@majorthefilm

READ | Adivi Sesh & Sobhita Dhulipala starrer 26/11-based ‘Major’ begins final shooting schedule
READ | Adivi Sesh is 'back home' after being discharged from hospital post Dengue recovery
READ | 'Major' actor Adivi Sesh visits slain soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan's memorial on 26/11

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Adivi Sesh, Major, COVID-19
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com