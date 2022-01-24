Adivi Sesh-Saiee Manjrekar's 'Major' Release Postponed Due To COVID Surge

Adivi Sesh will soon be seen in Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic titled Major, which was meant to release on February 11, 2022. However, the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the country has forced the makers of the film to postpone its release and they released a statement informing viewers of the same. They promised that a new release date would be announced as soon as possible.

Adivi Sesh's Major release postponed

The makers of the upcoming film took to their official social media handles and announced that the release of the film has been postponed owing to the pandemic. The statement mentioned that the film is 'made for India' and will only release when the COVID-19 situation across the country improves. The statement was captioned, "The release of #MajorTheFilm stands postponed owing to the pandemic. The new release date would be announced at the earliest possible time." It read,

"Given the current situation and restrictions in various parts of the country, the release of Major stands postponed. Major is a film made for India, and we will release it only when the situation improves across the country. Till then, please take care of yourselves and stay safe."

Have a look at the statement here:

Adivi Sesh often takes to his social media account to share glimpses from the sets of the film and also fills his fans in on important announcements about the movie. The upcoming film will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. It will be based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a martyr, who will be played by Sesh in the film. Unnikrishnan was the team commander of the 51 Special Action Group, that faced the terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on November 26, 2008. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his team rescued several hostages and brought a number of individuals to safety during the horrific incident that shook the city.

The actor recently marked the thirteenth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks and paid his respects to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Mumbai. He wrote, "At the #mumbaipolice memorial for the #martyrs of 26/11 CP office. Mumbai." He also shared another post and paid tribute to the 'brave heroes who fought for our country on that dark day.'

Image: Instagram/@majorthefilm