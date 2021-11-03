'Major': Adivi Sesh Starrer Gets Release Date, Makers Share Update With BTS Video; Watch

South star Adivi Sesh who was filming for his upcoming movie Major, has completed the shooting of the same. The multilingual film Major is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Apart from announcing the shooting wrap-up, the makers surprised fans with the release date. The Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial film is slated to hit the screen on February 11, 2022. Adivi Sesh took to Instagram and announced the release date with a small video.

The video is a compilation of all the BTS moments where the team can be seen prepping up for the film followed by shooting some power-packed action sequences. The video also gives a glimpse of other star casts of the film including Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, and Revathy playing their respective roles. The story of the film traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who selflessly fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. While sharing the video, Adivi Sesh wrote, “#MajorTheFilm releases on FEB 11 2022! This video shows you a glimpse. A Massive film inspired by the life, love, and LEGACY of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan #MajorOnFeb11 in THEATERS WORLDWIDE. Hindi Telugu Malayalam.”

Backed by South superstar Mahesh Babu, the forthcoming film has been postponed a number of times owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The movie has been shot across 75 locations in 120 days in three languages, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Earlier, as per a press release, while speaking about Major, Adivi Sesh said he hopes to pay tribute to the life of a man who became a beloved martyr. He said, “Major is my passion project, my journey with the film began years ago when I first witnessed the tragic incident in the news. Now as we are inching closer to wrapping the film, I am overwhelmed with mixed emotions. I am extremely grateful to the family of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for deeming me fit to play the role of their brave son and I hope we succeed in paying a tribute to the inspirational life of our beloved martyr."

Image: Instagram/AdiviSesh