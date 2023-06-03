Adivi Sesh Spends The Day With Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents On 1st Anniversary Of Major

Adivi Sesh starrer Major completed one year since release on June 3. On the special occasion, the actor met 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents. Sesh's role in Major was based on Unnikrishnan's heroics during the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. He also spent time with retired ISRO scientist K Unnikrishnan and his wife Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan.

Sesh took to social media and shared a series of photos from his meeting with Unnikrishnan's parents. In the first photo, he could be seen hugging Dhanalakshmi. In the second photo, the Unnikrishnans were captured enjoying a light moment with the Telugu actor. In another snap, Sesh hugged them. Another frame captured him with Unnikrishnan's mother as they looked on at an old photo of the slain soldier resting on his mother's lap.

It was evident in the photos that behind their smiles, they were fighting back tears. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sesh said that he met 'Amma and uncle' on the first anniversary of his film Major. He shared that 'Amma' cooked for him food despite having pain in her shoulders.

Major star Adivi Sesh meets Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents

(Adivi Sesh meets Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family on Major's first anniversary | Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram)

Adivi Sesh meets Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family on Major's first anniversary (Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram)

(Adivi Sesh's Major was a pan Inida hit. He recentluy met with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents | Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram)

On Instagram, Adivi Sesh wrote, "Got my darshan with Amma and Uncle for the one-year anniversary of 'Major'. Amma cooked some amazing food despite her shoulder pain. Their love has meant everything to me. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has blessed me and changed me in ways I never knew."

He further said that Major is his most memorable film. He thanked Mahesh Babu, the producers, and the director for giving him the opportunity to feature in it. He also said that he is "indebted" to them and expressed his gratitude.

Further in the caption, the HIT 2 star wrote, "Major' is my most memorable film. I want to thank Mahesh [Babu] sir, our amazing producers, our phenomenal director, the hardworking team, our actors who gave riveting performances and most of all the audience. The love and respect you have given us is immense. I am indebted from the bottom of my heart. This honour is forever. JaiHind!"

Major focuses on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

A poster of Major featuring Adivi Sesh (Adivi Sesh/Instagram)

Major was released last year. The film is based on the life and heroics of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in Mumbai. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla among others.

Adivi Sesh to begin shooting for G2

(Adivi Sesh will reprise his role in Goodachari sequel | Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram)

On the professional front, Adivi Sesh is all set to appear in G2, the second film of the Goodachari franchise. It is a pan-India film. The shooting of the film will begin soon. However, no particular date hasn't been revealed yet.