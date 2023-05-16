Adivi Sesh Meets Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind Ahead Of First Anniversary Of Major

Major released last year to good reviews and commercial success. The patriotic film features Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Former Indian president Ram Nath Kovind recently honoured met with the Telugu star and praised his film.

Taking to Instagram, Adivi Sesh shared a video of his meeting with Ram Nath Kovind. He said in the caption that while Major is already going to be a year old, it still continues to bring in blessings. He further said, “Had the privilege of meeting with the Honourable Former President Sri Ram Nath Kovindji. I am truly Overwhelmed by his response to our efforts on Major. It was a lovely conversation. Memories of a lifetime. Forever grateful. Forever thankful." In the video, both Ram Nath Kovind and Adivi Sesh could be seen engaged in a conversation regarding Major. Check out his post below.

More about Major

Major is a biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, India. While it was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, actor Adivi Sesh wrote the script of the film. It was a joint production of Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The film also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Murali Sharma and Revathi in key roles.

Major was a huge success in India, even receiving backing from the Indian government. Moreover, it grossed more than Rs 65 crore at the box office. Ahead of its 1-year anniversary on May 24, the film received numerous accolades. Adivi Sesh is currently gearing up for the release of the sequel of his 2018 film Goodachari. He has previously appeared in films such as HIT: The Second Case, Kshanam, Evaru and Kiss.