After Adipurush Release, Prabhas Starrer Salaar Teaser Date Locked?

Tollywood star Prabhas' latest release Adipurush is running in cinema halls now. It managed to register a good opening weekend collection of Rs 340 crore worldwide. However, fans of the actor are awaiting more details on Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar. As per reports, a teaser for the much-awaited Prashanth Neel directorial is on the way.

What’s cooking?

Several reports circulating on social media suggest that a teaser of Salaar is planned to release soon. It might release sometime in the final week of June or the initial week of July. Confirmation for the same has not yet been given by the makers but fans are eagerly awaiting the teaser update, given its September 28 release date is fast approaching.

(Prabhas and Prashanth Neel at the set of Salaar | Image: Twitter)

Who’s saying what?

The teaser of Salaar is expected to drop within the aforementioned time frame. Several news outlets have reported that the date is expected to be formally confirmed by the makers soon. It should be noted that Salaar was first announced on December 2, 2020 and fans have been waiting to see the Neel-Prabhas combo on the big screen, especially after KGF franchise was a huge hit.

(A poster for Prabhas' Salaar | Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Adipurush was released on June 16. After its successful opening, it will be interesting to see the lifetime collections of the film. Salaar is in stark contrast to Adipurush, as it is touted to be an action-packed film with lots of gore.

Another collaboration for Prashanth Neel and Prabhas after Salaar?

Salaar has been in the making for two and a half years. However, it will not be the only collaboration between the Saaho star and the KGF director. Producer Dil Raju confirmed in an interview with a Telugu channel that another collaboration between Prabhas and Neel will follow after the release of Salaar.

Salaar also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Saran Shakthi and others in key roles. The movie is produced by Hombale Films, who also backed KGF films.