Prabhas-starrer Salaar BTS Clip Goes Viral On Director Prashanth Neel's Birthday

Salaar director Prashanth Neel is currently celebrating his 43rd birthday. He received wishes from the Adipurush star Prabhas, who is working with Prashanth on his upcoming film Salaar. Some behind-the-scenes moments of Salaar were shared on social media on the occasion of the KGF: Chapter 2 director’s birthday.

A clip was shared on the official Twitter handle of Salaar on June 4, 2023. In the clip, a montage of BTS moments of Prashanth working on the set can be seen. The clip ends with the text on the screen, “Happy birthday, Prashanth Neel,” with a picture of the Engramm director being seated on a chair. Check out the clip below.

Prabhas pens birthday note for ‘darling friend’ Prashanth Neel

Prabhas recently took to Instagram to send his warmest wishes to Prashanth. He shared a story, where a picture of the Agastya director could be seen. He added text to the picture, “Happy Birthday to my darling friend #PrashantNeel.”

Several pictures of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel from the director’s birthday bash are circulating online. In the pictures, both Prabhas and Prashanth can be seen wearing black outfits. In front of the two is positioned a cascade of cakes. Here are the pictures from the birthday bash.

(Prabhas wishes Prashanth Neel a happy birthday | Image: actorprabhas/Instagram)

(Actor Prabhas and Prashanth Neel at the latter's birthday bash | Image: actorprabhas/Instagram)

Prashanth’s next collaboration is with RRR star Jr NTR

(Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel | Image: mythrimoviemakers/Twitter)

Prashanth Neel is currently working with the Adipurush star Prabhas for Salaar. However, his subsequent project is going to be with the RRR star Jr NTR. The film stands tentatively titled NTR 31 and will be going on floors soon.

Other than the two projects, Prashanth is also gearing up for KGF 3, which he has teased before. KGF 3 will mark the third collaboration between him and the Kannada actor Yash, with the previous two parts being box-office hits.