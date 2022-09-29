After Anupam Kher, Actor Renu Desai Joins Cast Of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'; All Details Here

Ravi Teja's first pan-India project Tiger Nageswara Rao has piqued fans' curiosity ever since it was announced. Directed by Vamsee, the movie comes as the biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. Days after National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher wrapped up shooting for the project, it has been announced that actor Renu Desai has joined the sets.

Makers shared an intriguing teaser to reveal Desai's association with the project, revealing that she will be taking on the role of Hemalatha Lavanam. According to Pinkvilla, Desai will be taking on a "crucial and powerful" role of a writer and social worker.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, September 29, the film's producer Abhishek Agarwal shared the teaser which gives a sneak peek into Desai's role. In the caption, he wrote, "Team #TigerNageswaraRao welcomes #RenuDesai back to the big screens after 18 years. The much-loved actress will be seen as 'Hemalatha Lavanam'."

A Pinkvilla source also shared details on Desai's role in the film and mentioned, "After Anupam Kher sir, Renu Desai has joined the sets in the new schedule of the film today and is playing a very crucial and powerful role of a writer and a social worker."

The movie revolves around Tiger Nageswara Rao, a thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. He was known for cunningly slipping away from police custody and his great escape from a Chennai jail in the 1970s earned him the title of 'Tiger'. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj will also be taking on pivotal roles with Ravi Teja.

Anupam Kher recently wrapped up the shooting schedule for the film and shared glimpses alongside the cast and crew. Penning a note for the team, he wrote, "And it is a #wrap for me for my Telugu film #TigerNageshwarRao directed by @DirVamsee and produced by @AAArtsOfficial! Such a pleasure to work with legendary #Nassar Saab and a team of talented actors and technicians! Will miss you all. Till we meet again!"

