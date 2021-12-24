After 'Atrangi Re', Dhanush Signs 'Rocky' Director Arun Matheswaran's Next

Dhanush's most recent project 'Atrangi Re' released on December 24, 2022. The actor has bagged another big project as he will now be featured in Arun Matheswaran's next. Making an announcement on Twitter, the actor has left the fanatics impressed.

Dhanush confirms collaboration with Arun Matheswaran

The rumours of Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran collaborating for a film were doing rounds for the past few months. Confirming the speculations, that had been surfacing for a while now, Raanjhanaa actor took to his Twitter handle and shared the same, calling himself fortunate to have bagged this project. He wrote, "Yes. The speculations are true. I am that fortunate actor who bagged @ArunMatheswaran‘s next directorial. More details soon. Om Namashivaaya."

Yes. The speculations are true. I am that fortunate actor who bagged @ArunMatheswaran ‘s next directorial. More details soon. Om Namashivaaya — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Arun Matheswaran has also shared the same news on his Twitter handle, stating, "Thank you so much for the trust @dhanushkraja. I am humbled and truly honoured for your kind words... I am the fortunate one here. Looking forward to this big journey!" The latest announcement will surely leave fans mighty excited as the filmmaker has made heads turn with his directorial debut, Rocky.

Thank you so much for the trust @dhanushkraja 🙏🏾 I am humbled and truly honoured for your kind words..

I am the fortunate one here. Looking forward to this big journey !🤗🤗🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/d6Xf8JrIvO — Arun Matheswaran (@ArunMatheswaran) December 24, 2021

Arun Matheswaran's directional debut Rocky

Arun Matheswaran made his directional debut with Vasanth Ravi starrer Rocky. The film was released in theatres on December 23, receiving excellent reviews from critics and audiences. The director is also awaiting the release of his second film, Saani Kaayidham. The film is at post-production stages and stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh and director Selvaraghavan.

Dhanush on work-front

Currently, Dhanush is on a roll with his upcoming projects line-up. The actor recently announced the titles for his bilingual venture Vaathi (Tamil), Sir (Telugu). The Atrangi Re actor is awaiting the release of his next film Maaran, directed by Karthik Naren and produced by Sun Pictures' Thiruchitrambalam. Dhanush is at present shooting for his Nanne Varuven and is ready to mark his Hollywood debut in The Gray Man opposite global fame Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. His other ventures also include a project with Ratsasan director Ramkumar, produced by Satya Jyothi Films. After the blockbuster success of Karnan this year, Dhanush has another film lined up with Mari Selvaraj.

Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja