After Carry On Jatta 3 Success, Gippy Grewal Begins Shinda Shinda No Papa Shoot

Gippy Grewal's recent release Carry on Jatta 3 has taken the box office by storm and will soon become the highest grossing Punjabi film. Meanwhile, he has commenced shooting for his next film Shinda Shinda No Papa. He will be seen alongside his son Shinda in the comedy drama.

3 things you need to know

Shinda Shinda No Papa is directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra.

The film, featuring the father-son duo, will be shot in Punjab and Canada.

This will be Hina Khan's first Punjabi film.

Gippy Grewal begins shooting for his next

Gippy Grewal took to social media and shared photos from the first day of the shoot. The cast and crew of Shinda Shinda No Papa gathered and posed with clapboards as they began filming the family comedy in Chandigarh.

(Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda begin shooting for Shinda Shinda No Papa | Image: Twitter)

(The cast and crew posed with clapboards on the set in Chandigarh | Image: Twitter)

Shinda Shinda No Papa is close to my heart: Grippy Grewal

In an interview with ANI, Gippy Grewal expressed his excitement for Shinda Shinda No Papa. He described it as a film close to his heart. He emphasised the film's entertaining yet authentic portrayal of the dilemmas faced by modern parents. Grewal stated that he is satisfied with the growing interest in Punjabi cinema and hopes for the industry's further growth in terms of quality content and positive collaborations.

Directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra, the film aims to hilariously depict the challenges of raising children in a rapidly changing modern society. The filmmaker shared his excitement about working on this project and said that its refreshing storyline will contribute to the growth of Punjabi cinema. The film, written by Naresh Kathooria, will be Hina Khan's first Punjabi film. It will be shot in Punjab and Canada. It is scheduled for release in 2024.