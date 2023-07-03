Carry On Jatta 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Gippy Grewal Starrer Is Unstoppable

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa starrer Carry On Jatta 3 has set a remarkable milestone in the Punjabi film industry, with the movie witnessing exceptional box office collections during its extended first weekend, as reported by Box Office India. The comedy-drama has even outperformed all Hindi films released in the state.

3 Things you need to know

Carry On Jatta 3 has earned higher in East Punjab.

The film's success brings renewed hope to the Punjabi film industry to achieve new benchmarks.

It has the potential to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide.

Impressive box office Performance in the extended weekend

As per Box Office India, the film recorded a collection of Rs 6 crore on Sunday (July 2), bringing the total to approximately Rs 19 crore in India. Although the film was promoted as a Pan-India release, Carry On Jatta 3 garnered higher earnings in the state of Punjab itself, with Rs 15 crore.

Carry On Jatta 3 instills hope in the Punjabi film industry

The box office in Punjab has witnessed sluggish growth in recent years, with only a few films managing to surpass the Rs 10 crore mark, according to Box Office India. However, the exceptional collections of Carry On Jatta 3 have revitalized the industry, instilling hope that it can create history and achieve new records in the days to come.

(A poster of Carry On Jatta | Image: Instagram)

Potential for highest grossing Punjabi film worldwide

In addition to its domestic success, Carry On Jatta 3 is also performing well at the worldwide box office, collecting around Rs 40 crore during the extended weekend. If the film continues to perform strongly in the upcoming days, it has the potential to surpass the current record of the highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide, which stands at Rs 60 crore, as reported by Box Office India.

Directed by Smeep Kang, the film was released on June 29 and features Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Jaswinder Bhalla, and others in pivotal roles.