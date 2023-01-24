SS Rajamouli’s Blockbuster 'RRR' To Re-release In US After Making It To Oscars Nomination

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have been announced and 'RRR' has been nominated for an Oscar - Best Original Song for the song Naatu Naatu. It is to mention that the song also won the Golden Globe in the same category. After achieving another feat, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster 'RRR' will get nationwide re-release in the United States.

Variance Films, who has been working with S.S. Rajamouli, Karthikeya, and M.M. Keeravaani, announced the details for the re-release of the film on Twitter.

They first revealed that the film is set for a re-release in the U.S. and that it’s “no shade to Netflix”, but the film is back in theatres because “that’s what movie theatres were built for.”

In a follow-up tweet, they detailed how there are big surprises to come.

“Details to come, along with some more surprises,” said the outlet. They added, “Big surprises. Like, really big, and we say this knowing we need to top-selling out the Chinese IMAX in 98 seconds. BIG.”

Check out the Tweet below:

Details to come, along with some more surprises. Big surprises. Like, really big, and we say this knowing we need to top selling out the Chinese IMAX in 98 seconds. BIG. — Variance Films (@VarianceFilms) January 24, 2023

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer film is gaining world-wide popularity. The film was submitted at the Academy Award 2023 in a total of 14 categories, including Best Picture.

'RRR' scored a win at the Golden Globes 2023 as it secured an award in the Best Original Song category for its track 'Naatu Naatu'.

More on RRR

SS Rajamouli's period drama is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The film also starred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Actors Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody were in supporting roles. The film’s composer MM Keeravaani has won awards previously, and could potentially score an Oscar nomination as well.