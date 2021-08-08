After 'Navarasa' Release On Netflix, Netizens Trend #BanNetflix On Twitter; Here Is Why

Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated nine-part anthology titled Navarasa was released on Netflix on Friday. Many netizens were quick to express their views on the movie, which received mixed reviews on social media. However, the movie has come under severe scrutiny of an organization for hurting religious sentiments.

Why is #BanNetflix trending on Twitter?

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's anthology was released at 12:30 PM on Friday on Netflix. After receiving mixed reviews by the netizens, the Raza Academy organisation called for strict action against the streaming platform their use of a Quran verse for the film's advertisement in a Tamil newspaper called the Daily Thanthi newspaper. The organization took to their Twitter to call out the OTT platform for writing the verse, and wrote, "Netflix has published a verse of the Quran in the advertisement of its film NavaRasa in Daily Thanthi newspaper معاز اللہ This is an insult to the Quran. We demand strict action against @NetflixIndia #BanNetflix #BanDailyThanthiNews #TahaffuzeQuran".

Netflix has published a verse of the Quran in the advertisement of its film NavaRasa in Daily Thanthi newspaper

معاز اللہ

This is an insult to the Quran. We demand strict action against@NetflixIndia#BanNetflix #BanDailyThanthiNews #TahaffuzeQuran — Raza Academy (@razaacademyho) August 6, 2021

The tweet was acknowledged by several netizens, who also took to their handles to voice their dismay. Soon, the hashtag #BanNetflix started trending on the microblogging site. One user said, 'Why do you print Quran on film poster? #TahaffuzeQuran #BanNetflix #BanDailyThanthiNews," while another tweeted, "We demand to change the poster And remove it from everywhere".

The poster in question is from debutant director Rathindran R Prasad's episode titled Inmai. The episode featured Siddharth and Parvathy in lead roles.

More on Mani Ratnam's Navarasa

Produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa is a nine-film anthology depicting the nine human emotions (Rasa) namely compassion, romance, valour, laughter, wonder, peace, disgust, fear, and anger. The movie features some of the most reputable filmmakers in the Indian film industry like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM, Priyadarshan, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasanth, Rathindran Prasad, Arvind Swami, and Bejoy Nambiar.

Notable actors like Gautham Menon, Rythvika, Arvind Swami, Prasanna, Siddharth, Parvathy, Atharvaa, Anjali, Kishore, Suriya, Pragya Martin, Delhi Ganesh, Rohini, Aditi Balan, Karthick Krisna, and Yogi Babu are seen in pivotal roles. Currently, on the work front, Mani Ratnam is busy shooting for his magnum opus titled Ponniyin Selvan with Anushka Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karthi.

