After Oscars, Jr NTR Gets Ready To Shoot For NTR 30: Will Be As Exciting As RRR

The entire team of RRR is currently basking in success. They recently scripted history after bagging an Oscar for its song Naatu Naatu. After the big win, Jr NTR interacted with the media and shed some light on his next project.

The RRR star spoke about his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled NTR 30, and shared that the shoot will begin on March 29. In a media interaction post Oscars, Jr NTR said, "I am working on an untitled film (#NTR30) directed by Siva, one of my close friends. I'm going to start shooting on March 29th. I'm sure that movie will excite you as much as RRR did. Looking forward to it."

More about NTR 30

NTR 30 is directed by Kortala Siva and is backed by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni. The movie is touted to be an action film that was scheduled to be launched in February with a formal puja. However, the puja was postponed after Jr NTR cousin Taraka Ratna's untimely demise. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role alongside the actor.

Jr NTR at the Oscars

Jr NTR attended the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. His ensemble gave an ethnic touch to the red carpet. He wore a black custom-made bandhgala by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. His outfit had golden embroidery featuring a Tiger. The print is the symbolic icon for the Young Tiger, a moniker popularly used for the actor. He completed his look with Brue & Bareskin leather shoes and a Vacherin Constantin watch.

After the win, he issued a statement that read, "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu.

He added, "Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on their win today bringing another Oscar to India." RRR's chartbuster song Naatu Naatu marched into history books after its big win at Oscars 2023. The Oscar-winner song was nominated in the Best Original Song category.