After Ponniyin Selvan 2, Jayam Ravi To Star In Pan-India Film Genie

Jayam Ravi, also-known as Mohan Ravi, has been basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan ever since its release. Now, the Tamil actor is gearing up for his next project which was tentatively titled JR32 until now. He will be seen sharing screen with Krithi Shetty in this upcoming venture.

3 things you need to know

Jayam Ravi was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II.

The PS II actor's next project has commenced its shooting on July 5.

Jayam Ravi is also working on Iraivan with Nayanthara.

Title of Jayam Ravi's next film revealed

Jayam Ravi's upcoming film has been titled Genie and will feature actors like Kalyani Priyadarshini, Wamiqa Gabbi, Krithi Shetty and others. The film went on floors in Chennai on July 5, and after a two-day shoot, the team will get back together and resume shooting from July 20 onwards. As per reports, the actor's 32nd film is going to be made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

(Jayam Ravi's new film has been launched and its title has been revealed | Image: Jayam Ravi/Twitter)

(Kalyani Priyadarshini, Wamiqa Gabbi, Krithi Shetty with Jayam Ravi | Image: Twitter)

Genie is a pan-India film, Jayam's next after the popular PS II franchise. A puja ceremony took place at the venue in Chennai and several stars from the film were in attendance at the event. A few photos from the launch were shared where the star cast posed for the cameras together on the red carpet. Expressing her excitement, Kalyani wrote, "Super excited to be a part of this sir. Genie has made most of my wishes already come true with this cool script, amazing crew and fun cast."

Meet the cast and crew of Genie

This pan-Indian project is bankrolled by Vels Film International and directed by Arjunan Jr. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music of the film. Meanwhile, the cinematography and editing will be handled by Mahesh Muthuswami and Pradeep E Ragav. Genie will be released in theatres in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.