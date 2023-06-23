Jayam Ravi Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 2 Decades In The Industry

Jayam Ravi, renowned for his numerous Tamil cinema blockbusters, commemorates his remarkable two-decade journey in the film industry. The Ponniyin Selvan star marked the milestone on June 21 with a heartfelt note shared on Twitter. Alongside, he also reshared his brother and director Mohan Raja's tweet, which included nostalgic pictures from the sets of Jayam, Ravi's debut film as a lead actor.

3 things you need to know

Jayam Ravi initially entered the film industry as a child artist in 1989.

The actor is the son of veteran film editor Mohan.

Prior to his lead actor debut, Jayam Ravi worked as an assistant director on Aalavandhan, featuring Kamal Haasan.

Jayam Ravi's heartfelt message to fans, co-stars, and media

In a heartfelt post, the actor celebrated this significant milestone in his life, expressing gratitude to his family, fans, co-stars, friends, and the media for their unwavering love and support. He also extended his appreciation to the "incredible" directors and producers who entrusted him with their visions, granting him the opportunity to bring their stories to life. Concluding the note, he wrote, "I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has been a part of my journey celebrating #20YearsOfJayamRavi."

(A screengrab from the tweet | Image: Jayam Ravi/Twitter)

Jayam Ravi and Sadha's captivating moments from Jayam sets

To reminisce about the actor's debut film, Jayam Ravi's brother shared two pictures from the sets of Jayam. The first image features Kamal Haasan, Jayam Ravi, Mohan Raja, and others at the beginning of the shoot. The following photo captures Jayam Ravi alongside Sadha during the filming. Accompanying the photos, the director wrote, "#20yearsofJayam. It's 20 years of your love on us." Ravi enthusiastically reshared the tweet with a heart emoticon in the caption.

Meanwhile, in his recent endeavours, Jayam Ravi enthralled audiences with his role in Mani Ratnam's epic masterpiece, Ponniyin Selvan 2, which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, and others. The movie received widespread acclaim from both viewers and critics alike.