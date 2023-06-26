After Pooja Hegde's Exit, Meenakshii Chaudhary To Star In Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram?

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is currently in its production stage. The film’s first teaser was released by its makers on May 31. The film starred Pooja Hegde opposite Mahesh in the movie. However, according to recent reports, she has now been replaced.

What’s cooking?

When Guntur Kaaram was announced, Pooja was set to play the major role in the Mahesh Babu-starrer movie and Sreelala was introduced as the second lead. However, it was recently reported that Pooja would be leaving the project. The reason behind her departure was cited as a result of her hectic schedule.

According to sources, Sreelala will now be replacing Pooja in the lead role, while her spot would be taken by Meenakshii Chaudhary. The production team is expected to shortly make a formal statement regarding these changes, The movie's new schedule officially started on Sunday.

Who’s saying what?

A few days ago, there were speculations that Pooja Hegde has walked out of the Mahesh Babu starrer. Now, a couple of fans on social media have been speculating that actress Meenakshii has joined the project as the second lead. Reportedly, she has already started shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Meenakshii Chaudhary is a model and beauty pageant winner. She began her acting career in 2021 with the Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. She also played one of the female roles in the engrossing Telugu mystery-thriller HIT 2, the follow-up to the 2020 movie HIT: The First Case.

Guntur Kaaram is produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. The action drama is slated for release on January 13, next year. The movie cast features actors like Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Ramya Krishna, and Prakash Raj. The film is set to release in five regional languages, namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. In the meantime, Mahesh Babu's previous film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022), received positive responses from the audience and proved to be a box office hit.