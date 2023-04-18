Ponniyin Selvan Star Jayaram, Wife Parvathi Offer Prayers At Sabarimala Temple

Malayalam actor Jayaram was spotted at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The actor was seen offering prayers to the deity with wife Parvathi. The couple sought blessings of the almight ahead of Jayaram's Ponniyin Selvan 2 release on April 28. Photos of Jayaram and his wife from their spiritual soujourn have gone viral on social media.

Jayaram and Parvathi offer prayers

Pictures of the married couple, offering prayers at the temple have been circulating the internet. The actor soon took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of the couple devoted in offering prayers to the deity. Both Jayaram and Parvathi were dressed in black kurtas. They were surrounded by a hoard of devotees who also seem engrossed in prayers. Actor Jayaram had his head covered with a black cloth.



The actor captioned his post, "Swami sharanam." The short but telling caption was followed by a smiling emoji with a halo on top and a prayer emoticon. The caption roughly translates to 'at the feet of the Swami'. Jayaram has previously also been spotted at the Sabarimala temple, indicating he is a staunch devotee of the temple's deity, Lord Ayyappa.

More about Ponniyin Selvan: II



The Ponniyin Selvan team recently released the trailer for the second installment in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus. This was followed by the music launch for the much-awaited film. Ponniyin Selvan: II is reportedly a prequel as well as a sequel to the first installment. It retains the majority of the primary cast. The film will release on April 28. PS II also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is reprising her role from the first part. The film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam, who had attempted to make the film back in the late 80s as well. He eventually realised the dream in 2019.