Prabhas' Project K Producer Shares Shoot Update, Plans Of A Sequel

Prabhas' much-anticipated film Project K will be released on January 12 next year. Recently, producer Swapna Dutt attended a promotional event for Anni Manchi Shakunamule, starring Shobhan Santosh. During the media interaction, Dutt shared updates about Project K. She opened up the sequel plans and the release date of the film.

Dutt shared that the shooting for Project K is 70% complete and is scheduled to release on Makar Sankranthi in 2024. She also cleared the air about postponing the release and said that they are right on track to release the film on the same date as informed earlier. For the unversed, after announcing the release date of Project K, there were rumours doing the rounds on the internet which stated that the movie will get postponed as the shooting did not wrap up on time, leading to a delay in release. When questioned about the sequel of the film, Swapna said that she has no clarity as of now.

#Prabhas's #ProjectK:



• 70% Shoot Completed

• On-Track for Sankranthi Release

• Part-2 ✅🔥🔥[Didn't Say NO when she was asked about 2nd part] pic.twitter.com/jmEEkrjl7f — Yash (@Yash5005) May 6, 2023

More about Project K

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. Reportedly, it is being made with a big budget of Rs 500 crore and is a two-part film. The movie was announced in 2020 but production was halted due to COVID-19 pandemic. The sci-fi film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani among others in the lead roles. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the release date of the film was revealed with a poster. In the poster, 12.1.4 was printed on it.

Reportedly, Project K will also have a mythological connection. Producer Ashwini Dutt said, "The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiment. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned.”