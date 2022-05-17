'Agent': Akhil Akkineni-starrer Teaser To Release Soon? Makers Issue Clarification

Actor Akhil Akkineni is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Agent, which is scheduled for its theatrical release on August 12. There have been several rumours about the Agent teaser's release and netizens have been excited as they eagerly wait to get a glimpse of the film. However, the makers of the movie have taken to social media to clarify that the teaser will not be released soon. The team warned that only the official Twitter accounts should be believed for such news.

Agent makers issue clarification on teaser release date

The movie’s producer, Anil Sunkara took to Twitter and urged fans and followers to 'Ignore all the rumours'. He asked them to follow only verified social media accounts that give updates about the film and its release dates. He also shared that a new schedule for the film is currently beginning in Manali and promises to give fans an update soon. He wrote, "#AGENT schedule starting in Manali. An update abt teaser will be given shortly. Please only follow verified Twitter handles for updates. Ignore all the rumours please. (sic)"

#AGENT schedule starting in Manali. An update abt teaser will be given shortly. Please only follow verified twitter handles for updates. Ignore all the rumours please. 🙏🙏🙏 — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) May 16, 2022

The director of the film, Surender Reddy earlier took to social media on the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's birthday and had a surprise in store for fans. He released the first look of the lead actor from the movie where he could be seen wearing a headband and smoking as he gave the camera an intense look, piquing fans' interest in the upcoming film. Surender Reddy referred to Akhil's character as the 'wild one' and wrote "To the WILD ONE who is ready for his WILD HUNT Wishing our @AkhilAkkineni8 an amazing birthday and a blockbuster year ahead. Keep shining."

The upcoming film will also star Mammootty in a lead role, and the first look of his character was recently unveiled on social media. The veteran Malayalam star was seen wearing a cap and holding a gun with his finger on the trigger. His character was introduced as 'the devil' and the tagline read, 'ruthless saviour'. Several fans and followers headed to the comments section of the post and sent the actor and his team their best ahead of the release of the movie.