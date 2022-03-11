'Agent': Mammootty & Akhil Akkineni-starrer Spy Thriller Gets August 2022 Release Date

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited spy thriller titled Agent. The makers of the film took to social media on Friday and gave fans and followers of the actors some exciting news regarding the film as they announced the release date for Agent. The upcoming film is slated to hit the big screens on August 12, 2022, and fans are eager to see the powerful duo sharing the screen in the Surender Reddy directorial.

Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent release date

Calling the upcoming film an 'action spectacle,' the makers took to social media to reveal the Agent release date as they announced that the film would get its theatrical release on August 12, 2022. They also shared an action-packed glimpse of Akhil Akkineni from the film as they announced its release date. Several fans and flowers of the actors took to the comments to express their excitement about the upcoming film.

The film was recently in the news after the makers unveiled the first look of Mammootty from the project. He could be seen wearing a cap and holding a gun with his finger on the trigger as he looked away from the camera. The makers introduced him as 'the devil' and called him the 'ruthless saviour'. The team shared the image as the actor rejoined the sets of the film and hailed his 'discipline and dedication' to his work. The first look of Akhil Akkineni was also unveiled a while ago, which saw the actor flaunt an intense look as he donned a black shirt and held a cigarette in his hand.

Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni in Agent

AKHIL AKKINENI - SURENDER REDDY JOIN HANDS... #AkhilAkkineni and director Surender Reddy team up for #Telugu film #Agent... The spy thriller begins filming from 11 April 2021... Produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema... 24 Dec 2021 #Christmas release. #AgentFirstLook pic.twitter.com/du0x7XfjYd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2021

Mammootty was recently the talk of the town after the release of his hit film Bheeshma Parvam which hit the big screens on March 3, 2022. The film was helmed by Amal Neerad and saw the actor in several action-packed sequences. The film was hailed by the audience and critics alike and has also been doing exceedingly well at the box office. The Agent crew felicitated the actor and congratulated him for the success of his film with a sweet gesture on-set. He was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers and was also presented with a cake. The team celebrated the success of the actor's film and hailed him for his work.

Image: Twitter/@AKentsOfficial, Instagram/@akkineniakhil