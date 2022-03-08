Mammootty was last seen in the high-voltage Malayalam flick Bheeshma Parvam, which has received heaps of praise from the audience and critics alike. The star is now gearing up for the release of his next movie, Agent, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya. The cast and crew of his upcoming project congratulated the actor on the success of Bheeshma Parvam with a sweet gesture and shared a heartwarming clip of it on social media.

Agent team congratulates Mammootty for Bheeshma Parvam success

Fans were excited to watch Bheeshma Parvam, which got its theatrical release on March 3, 2022. Helmed by Amal Neerad, the film included several stunts, action sequences and much more that made fans fall in love with it. The makers of Agent took to their social media account on Tuesday and extended their wishes to the much-loved actor as they congratulated him on the success of his most recent theatrical release. The short clip began with the ctor stepping out of his car, after which he was felicitated with a bouquet of red roses. He was then presented with a cake, on which one could see Mammootty's character from Bheeshma Parvam and the cake read, "Bheeshma Parvam success." The actor then cut the cake and fed small pieces to the cast and crew of the Agent team. The video ended with, "Agent team congratulates Mammootty garu for the latest blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam success."

Have a look at the video here

Mammootty's films

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Agent, and the makers recently treated his fans and followers to his first look from the film. The actor joined the sets of the film to resume shooting for his role on Monday and the makers welcomed him by sharing the film's poster revealing Mammootty's first look from Agent. He could be seen wearing a cap and with a gun, in his hand as he looked off into the distance and kept his finger on the trigger. The makers introduced his character as 'the devil' and termed him the 'ruthless saviour.'

Image: Twitter/@AKentsOfficial