Agent Opens To Negative Reviews, Akhil Akkineni's Mother Amala Reacts To Trolling

Akhil Akkineni's latest release Agent hit the big screens on April 28. The film was delayed several times during the pandemic but finally released on Friday. Despite the hype surrounding its release, the box office response was muted, with mixed reviews from critics and audience. Now, Akhil's mother Amala Akkineni has reacted to the critcism her son has been receiving.

She came out in support of Akhil and shared that despite the film having flaws, she enjoyed watching it. Amala, who is married to Telugu star Nagarjuna, is also an actress. She said that she watched the film in a packed hall where half of the population was female audience. She took to social media and shared a quote that read, "Creativity is especially expressed in the ability to make connections, to make associations, to turn things around and express them in a new way - Tim Hansen."

She wrote, "I understand that trolling comes from a deeper insecurity and need for achievement. I watched Agent yesterday and honestly enjoyed the film. While it has its flaws, if you watch it with an open mind, you will be amazed. The hall I watched it at was packed, half of the audience were ladies, mothers, and grandmother’s along with their husbands and sons! There were screams when the action happened. And I am sure the next one will be bigger and better (sic)."

More about Agent

Agent is directed by Surender Reddy. This is his first collaboration with Akhil Akkineni. The film also stars Mammootty, Sakshi Vaidya, Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk and Denzil Smith among others in key roles. According to early estimates, the box office collections have not been up to the mark on the opening day. The movie was released alongside Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Trisha Krishnan among others.