Agent Release: Dulquer Salmaan Gives Shoutout To 'superhero' Mammootty, 'baby Bro' Akhil

Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty starrer Agent hit the big screens on Friday (April 28). On the release day, Mammootty’s son and actor Dulquer Salmaan extended his best wishes to the team on his Twitter handle. He shared the official character poster featuring Akhil, Mammootty and other stars.

In his caption, Dulquer wrote, “Wishing team #Agent all the very best for release day today. Starring some of my fav people. My baby bro @AkhilAkkineni8 and my superhero @mammukka. It’s gonna be a wild ride! (sic).” See the tweet here:

Wishing team #Agent all the very best for release day today ! Starring some of my fav people 😉 my baby bro @AkhilAkkineni8 and my superhero @mammukka ! It’s gonna be a wild ride ! pic.twitter.com/33umBXTV0A — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) April 28, 2023

More about Agent

Agent, directed by Surender Reddy, is his first collaboration with the lead actor Akhil Akkineni. He plays the role of spy agent Rikki and Mammootty essays the role of Colonel Mahadev. In addition to the two leads, Sakshi Vaidya plays the female lead and the love interest of Akhil's character.

Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk and Denzil Smith play pivotal roles in the film. Vakkantham Vamsi has written the story for this action entertainer, which is backed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainment in collaboration with Surender 2 Cinema. The movie's soundtrack is composed by Hip Hop Thamizha, and Rasool Ellore is the cinematographer.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movies

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen alongside Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary in Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which was directed by R Balki. He also starred in the romantic drama Sita Ramam, which marked the debut of Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur in Telugu cinema. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in an important role. Next, Dulquer is gearing up for the release of Abhilash Joshiy’s King of Kotha co-starring Aishwarya Lekshmi. He will also be seen in the web series Guns & Gulaabs, from Raj & DK.