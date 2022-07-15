'Agent' Teaser Gives A Power-packed Glimpse Into Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni-starrer; Watch

Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Agent, and fans have been waiting for the makers to release a teaser for the film for a while now. Well, the wait has finally come to an end, as the makers of the movie took to social media on Friday and shared an intense and power-packed teaser of the film. The short clip gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the movie and piqued their interest in the film.

Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty's Agent teaser out

The intriguing teaser saw Mammotty as an official at the national security agency, who was tasked with locating a rebel agent, played by Akhil Akkineni. Akkineni's powerful character is described as the 'most notorious, most ruthless patriot'. Mammotty's character believes it is impossible to catch him, as he is 'unpredictable'. The scene then cuts to Akkineni performing several high-voltage stunts as he says, "It's time for a wild ride." He then holds a gun and goes on a killing spree as his character promises the audience an action-packed watch. A number of fans and followers took to the comments section of the Agent teaser on YouTube and expressed how eager they were to watch the much-awaited film.

Watch the Agent Teaser here:

Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty's Agent Release date

As per an announcement by the makers of the film in March 2022, the much-awaited movie will hit the big screens on August 12, 2022. This comes after, like most films in the industry, it faced multiple delays owing to the pandemic that took the world by surprise. The makers of Agent referred to the upcoming film as an 'action spectacle' as they took to social media and broke the news about the Agent release date to fans and followers. The poster they shared the news with featured Akhil Akkineni facing his back to the camera as he held a gun in his hand and was surrounded by shattered glass and injured people. The upcoming film will be helmed by Surender Reddy ad fans can't wait to see Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty sharing the screen with each other.

(Image: @AKentsOfficial/@afsal_tweets/Twitter)