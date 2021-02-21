Ahead Of 3rd Ind Vs Eng Test, Ashwin Reviews 'Drishyam 2'; Calls The Twist 'fabulous'

Ahead of the high-voltage pink-ball Test match against England at the newly-renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has decided to refresh his mind by watching the highly-anticipated thriller Drishyam 2 starring the 'Complete Actor' Mohanlal that had released on Friday, February 19.

Meanwhile, Ashwin has also mentioned what has really stood out in the movie according to him.

'Created that twist'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Ash' wrote that he laughed out loud when George Kutty (Mohanlal's screen name in the movie) created that twist in the court. The senior spinner might well be referring to one of the iconic scenes of the recently-released film.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer then concluded by urging the fans/viewers to start all over again from Drishyam (2013) in case they have not even watched the first part.

I laughed out loud when George Kutty @Mohanlal created that twist in the court #Drishyam2 . If you guys dint, please start all over again from #Drishyam1. Fabulous!! Just fabulous👏👏👏👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 21, 2021

Even the Malayalam movie buffs came forward to second Ashwin's opinion/review on Drishyam 2. Here are some of the reactions.

'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam 2 released on February 19 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The Mohanlal-Meena starrer has the same main cast from its prequel. Other names in the cast include Asha Sarath, Siddique, and Murali Gopy.

The film has been directed by Drishyam (2013) director Jeetu Joseph. The sequel focuses on Mohanlal's character George Kutty and his family facing new unseen challenges and dealing with the traumas of the past they think they escaped from.

