Ahead Of Independence Day, Rajinikanth Posts Image Of Tricolour As His Twitter DP

Ahead of Independence Day, superstar Rajinikanth has posted a picture of the national flag as the Display Picture on his Twitter handle.

Superstar Rajinikanth has posted a picture of the national flag as the Display Picture on his Twitter handle, days after he visited Delhi in connection with the 75th anniversary of Independence. 

Rajinikanth, who has posted the tricolour, however, did not make any comment in this respect. Actors including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal and Mammootty have posted tricolour in their display pictures following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While he was in Delhi recently as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Rajinikanth met his actor-friend Anupam Kher.

