Last Updated:

Ahead Of 'Jai Bhim' Release, Suriya And Jyotika Donate Rs 1 Cr For Welfare Of Irula Tribe

South Indian actor Suriya along with his wife Jyotika donated Rs 1 crore to Pazhangudi Irula Trust for the welfare of the Tamil Nadu tribal community.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Suriya

Image: Twitter/@2D_ENTPVTLTD


Ahead of the movie Jai Bhim's release, Suriya along with his wife Jyotika donated the sum of Rs 1 crore to Justice Chandru and members of the Pazhangudi Irula Education Trust in the presence of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin.

Suriya's production company 2D Entertainment took to their official Twitter handle to share the picture of the actor passing in the cheque.

Suriya and Jyotika donate Rs 1 crore for the welfare of tribal community

Actor Suriya and his wife Jyotika donated a hefty sum of  Rs 1 crore on behalf of their production company 2D Entertainment to Justice K. Chandru and the members of Pazhangudi Irula Trust. The actor's company 2D Entertainment took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "Rs. 1Cr was donated towards the welfare of the Irula Tribe, by @Suriya_offl Sir & #Jyotika Ma’am on behalf of 2D in the presence of our Hon'ble Chief Minister of TN @mkstalin the cheque was handed over to Justice K. Chandru (Retd) & members of Pazhangudi Irula Trust. #JaiBhim."

READ | Suriya's upcoming legal drama 'Jai Bhim' releases new lyrical track 'Thala Kodhum'

Meanwhile, Suriya's upcoming movie Jai Bhim will shed light on the changes faced by the Irula tribe as it is based on a real life incident held during 1993. The movie follows the story hardworking  Irula tribe couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu. Their world falls apart when Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and later goes missing from police custody. Sengenni in an effort to find her husband seeks the help of Advocate Chandru, played by Suriya, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman.

READ | Suriya to join hands with director Bala after 2 decades; read their announcement post

The movie also stars  Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, Rao Ramesh and K. Manikandan in supporting roles. Jai Bhim is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video, prior to the Diwali festival, on November 2, 2021. In an interview with PTI, Suriya spoke about his upcoming movie and said, "The film is more about what happened in 1995... Definitely, it will inspire a lot of people in our society to have a different perspective on certain things. How the judiciary and the police department should be hand-in-hand to make things be in the right place, bring justice."

READ | Suriya starrer ‘Jai Bhim’ album jukebox release postponed after Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise

He added, "For me, it is about how we want to celebrate our unsung heroes. The responsibility also comes with the story because it also deals with a tribal woman's fight for justice and what it takes for them to reach the High Court."

READ | 'Jai Bhim' a relevant film, not just another entertainer: Suriya

Image: Twitter/@2D_ENTPVTLTD

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Suriya, Jai Bhim, Jyotika
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com