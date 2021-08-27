Ahead Of Nagarjuna's Birthday, Another Film Announced; Kajal Aggarwal Gives BTS Glimpse

It seems there are surprises galore for fans of Nagarjuna ahead of his 62nd birthday. Days after the actor's collaboration with son Naga Chaitanya was announced, another venture of the veteran has been unveiled. He is all set to star in director Praveen Sattaru's next, which seems like an intense action film in Telugu.

Nagarjuna movie announced ahead of his birthday

A teaser poster of Nagarjuna went viral on Twitter on Friday. The image featured a man, dressed in a jacket, holding a bloodied sword as raindrops fell on the ground in a seemingly rural setting.

The news was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He wrote that the movie had not found its name yet.

However, it was revealed that Nagarjuna was paired opposite Kajal Aggarwal and that the shooting had commenced. The film is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

NAGARJUNA: NEW FILM ANNOUNCEMENT... #Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru team up for a new #Telugu film [not titled yet]... Costars #KajalAggarwal... Filming has begun in #Hyderabad... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. pic.twitter.com/FwTBkzv8IY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2021

More updates on the film are likely on Nagarjuna's birthday, on August 29, as the date too was mentioned along with the hashtag 'King Nag's Next.'

Though the Criminal star did not tweet about the movie, his co-star Kajal gave a glimpse into it. The actor used hashtags like 'coming soon', 'behind the scenes' as she seemed ready in her safety gear while interacting with the director of the movie on the sets.

The announcement was not new as it was confirmed in March, that Nagarjuna and Kajal Aggarwal were working together in this movie for Sattaru.

Nagarjuna's upcoming movies

Two days ago, it was announced that Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya were working together once again after Manam. The makers shared a poster of two bullet motorcycles stationed in the fields.

The movie titled Bangaraju is being directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. They added that the shooting began in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna had then stated that he was happy to work with Naga Chaitanya on the movie and called it an 'exciting journey.'

Meanwhile, it is not just Telugu films, Nagarjuna is also set to return to Bollywood with Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated but delayed Brahmastra. Not much is known about his role in the movie, but he had called it an 'amazing experience' and co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt as 'stellar performers.'