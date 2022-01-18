Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Called Dhanush 'mine' 3 Months Ago, Post Goes Viral After Split

Dhanush and Aishwarya R Dhanush announcing their split came as a shock to their fans and celebrities of the film industry. The star couple was one of the popular pairs in Kollywood and not many saw it coming since any rumours around any trouble in paradise did not make it to the headlines.

Another reason was that the couple were seen together and showcased their bond a couple of months ago. The pair had stepped out together when Dhanush won the National Award in October. She had even showered love on her husband at that time.

Aishwarya R Dhanush showered praise on Dhanush & Rajinikanth in October

In October, Dhanush collected his award for Best Actor for Asuran and Aishwarya's father, legendary actor Rajinikanth was felicitated by the Government with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Aishwaryaa had accompanied the duo, along with her mother Latha, for the ceremony in Delhi.

After the ceremony, she had shared a special post for the men in her life. In one, Rajinikanth and Dhanush, both dressed in white, were seen posing with their awards. In another photo, she posed with the duo, and their smiles made it a delightful moment.

In her caption, she had written 'they are mine' and 'this is history.' Along with these words, she has used the hashtags 'proud daughter' and 'proud wife.'

Many netizens even replied to the post after the news of their split. One wrote, 'unbelievable', and another netizen asked them to not divorce each other. Another asked what went wrong in three months, and asking 'Thalaivar's girl', to refer to Rajinikanth's daughter to 'stay strong.'

There were numerous other posts involving Aishwaryaa and Dhanush on Instagram, right from the couple performing religious rituals, the former's post to praise Dhanush as a father, the duo goofing around for World Emoji Day and more.

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa R Dhanush announce split

In a joint statement on Monday, the couple that they were parting ways after '18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other.'

"The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting," they said. They added that they were taking time to understand themselves as 'individuals for the better.'