Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Calls Dhanush's Brother Selvaraghavan 'father Figure' In B'day Post

Fans are still in a state of shock after they learned about South superstar Dhanush and Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split. This came after almost 18 years of the duo's marriage. Aishwaryaa, who has resumed working post-split, took to her Instagram handle and wished Dhanush's brother and director, Selvaraghavan, on the latter's birthday.

Calling him the guru and father figure of her life, she wrote with the pic, "Happy birthday my guru, friend father figure n I can go on @selvaraghavan." The picture, shared by the renowned filmmaker features her giving a warm hug to Selvaraghavan. It seems like both share a deep bond with each other.

More on Selvaraghavan

Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan is known for directing films like Kadhal Kondein, 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. The duo will be soon collaborating for a Tamil movie, Naane Varuven. Dhanush will play a dual role in Naane Varuven.

About Aishwaryaa and Dhanush's split

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush called it quits on January 17 as the duo released a joint statement via their respective Instagram handles. The statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting." They added, "Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaya! Spread love."

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush on the work front

On the work front, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has recently announced the wrap-up of the shoot of her upcoming music video, Musafir. Sharing a picture, from the sets, on her Instagram handle, she wrote in the caption, "And we say pack up ! What a ride it has been…@pprernaarora @elayaraj4u @vishnu_rangasamy_dop @alwaysjani" (sic) She even took to the Instagram story section, added a picture of the entire cast and crew of Musafir and thanked them all.

Dhanush, on the other hand, has bagged another big-budgeted Bollywood project with a renowned production house. He will also be seen in the action-thriller flick, Maaran, alongside Malavika Mohanan.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush