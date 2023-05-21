Ajay Devgn Starrer Drishyam To Be Remade In Korean Language: Report

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam, which itself is a remake of a Malayalam film, will be remade in Korean language, reported Deadline on Sunday (May 21). The film will be a collaboration project between India’s Panorama Studios and Korea’s Anthology Studios. The announcement was reportedly made in the India Pavilion of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, with the respective heads of the production houses, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Jay Choi, in attendance.

Drishyam will also mark the first collaboration between an Indian and Korean production house. In addition to that, the film becomes the first Hindi movie to have an official remake made in the Korean language. All three Drishyam films will be remade by Anthology. Work on the first one will begin early next year.

"This will put Hindi cinema on the global map"

Reacting to the Korean remake, Pathak said, “I’m excited that the Drishyam franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films.”

Panorama Studios is backed by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. Anthology, on the other hand, was founded by former Warner Bros. local Korean production head, Choi Jae-won (Jay Choi), actor Song Kang-ho and director Kim Jee-woon. The trio has previously made The Age of Shadows. Their other projects Cobweb will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25.

More about Drishyam

The Malayalam-language film Drishyam was written and directed by Jeetu Joseph. It featured Mohanlal in the role of a cable TV operator whose existence is torn apart by an accidental death involving his family. The film follows his frantic attempts to protect them from the law. The movie was a huge blockbuster and inspired successful remakes in many different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Sinhala and Chinese.