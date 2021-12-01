Ajith Kumar Asks Fans To Stop Using 'Thala' Before His Name; Suggests Alternatives

Popular Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has issued a statement requesting his fans and media to refrain from using 'Thala' or any other prefix before his name. The statement was addressed to his ardent fans and media who are have been using the moniker for the actor for over two decades now. The same has been used by filmmakers during the actor's film releases.

Ajith Kumar asks to stop using 'Thala' in front of his name

The moniker 'Thala' was earned by the actor and used by his fans since he became a household name through the film Dheena released in 2001. Although the actor did not reveal the reason behind his request, he suggested the names he would prefer to be called by the masses. The statement read,

''The respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as ‘Thala’ or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith''

On the work front, the 50-year-old actor gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated actioner Valimai. Also featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda Pearle Maaney and Yogi Babu, the H. Vinoth-directorial action drama is set to release on the occasion of Pongal 2022. Ajith Kumar will be seen in the role of a determined police officer Arjun Kumar.

